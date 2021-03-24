More Scattered Rain Today as the Severe Weather Threat Remains Low

Much of Acadiana is starting off Wednesday much quieter compared to yesterday but some shower activity is lifting into our coastal parishes this morning.







Scattered showers and storms will become likely for all of Acadiana as we head through the day with rain chances increasing to 60% for the afternoon. There is a minimal risk for severe storms today and the flash flooding risk should remain low too, especially compared to the weather event Acadiana saw on Tuesday.

Besides the scattered rain, a mild morning will be followed by a cloudy and warmer afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s.

Another severe weather outbreak is expected Thursday for Mississippi and Alabama. In Acadiana, we are looking at a “Slight Risk” for severe storms which is considered a 2 out of 5 for likelihood, as a cold front brings more scattered storms through the area. As of this morning, Hi-Res models aren’t showing much in thunderstorm activity on Thursday for Acadiana, which is good news for now.