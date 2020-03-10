More Scattered Rain Today as Acadiana Stays Warm and Cloudy

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) - The search for Alfred Batiste is over.

St. Martinville Police found Mr. Batiste dead in his home Monday night.

According to Public Information Officer Adam Touchet, a welfare check was performed on a family member who was reportedly living with Batiste after investigators deemed the home condemned during the initial stages of their missing person investigation on Sunday.

Once inside, investigators found Batiste's body in the back bedroom of the trailer home at 7:13 p.m. Monday night.

Touchet says St. Martinville Police are still treating this as an open investigation as they wait on the results of an autopsy.