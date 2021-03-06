New vaccination call center available in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a new tool available in the fight against COVID-19.

“A lot of our community members can’t google search, can’t get online. That should not be a barrier against a deadly disease,” Dr. Britni Hebert explains.

No internet, no more looking through list of locations, just a phone, a pen, and a piece of paper.

That is the goal for Dr. Britni Hebert as she continues to work on the frontlines, determined to help Acadiana beat COVID-19.

She created a vaccine call center, designed and designated to help get more vaccines in the arms of those qualified individuals.

“When you call, you will be connected to volunteers or voicemail system. Leave a voicemail, keep a pen and paper, we will tell you where to go and what to bring,” explains Dr. Hebert.

But she can’t do it alone.

She is asking for community support and help with the vaccination call center.

Dr. Hebert continues, “Shifts are flexible. If there is any downtime, you can resolve voicemails. No scheduled shirts.”

With three available vaccines in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Hebert says now more than ever it’s important to protect ourselves against the virus.

She adds getting as many people vaccinated brings hope, hope to return to where we once were.

“It’s the most important thing that should be done right now. This is our way forward, our way back to normal. There is no other way,” adds Dr. Hebert.

COVID-19 Call Center: 337-362-0777

To volunteer email: covid19vaccinefinder@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSerns5Hf0FaAw…/viewform