More Rain for Acadiana to Start the Work Week







An upper level disturbance will continue to spin over the region over the next few days leading to high rain chances for Acadiana. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout your Monday. A few slow moving storms could produce heavy rains that lead to minor flash flooding in isolated areas. Overall, much of Acadiana is expected to see around 1-3″ inches of rainfall but a few spots could see more than that.

Temperatures over the next few days should stay below normal. As rain chances die down later this week, Acadiana will turn much hotter. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the mid 90s with only a 20% rain chance.