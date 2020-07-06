Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

More Rain for Acadiana to Start the Work Week

Local
Posted: / Updated:

An upper level disturbance will continue to spin over the region over the next few days leading to high rain chances for Acadiana. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout your Monday. A few slow moving storms could produce heavy rains that lead to minor flash flooding in isolated areas. Overall, much of Acadiana is expected to see around 1-3″ inches of rainfall but a few spots could see more than that.

Temperatures over the next few days should stay below normal. As rain chances die down later this week, Acadiana will turn much hotter. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the mid 90s with only a 20% rain chance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
75°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
73°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
74°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar