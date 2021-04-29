More of the Same Weather Today with a Few Showers Possible

Overall, the weather in Acadiana plays out very similar to yesterday with very warm, humid, and breezy conditions. A few showers look possible but rain chances should only increase to 20%.







Temperatures are starting the day in the mid-70s along with humid conditions. Southerly winds are already gusting to around 25 mph.

Temperatures will be back in the mid-80s this afternoon under another partly sunny sky. Acadiana could see a few showers too.

Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front stalls out across Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely into Friday morning with a very low risk for severe weather and heavy rains.