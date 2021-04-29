More of the Same Weather Today with a Few Showers Possible

Overall, the weather in Acadiana plays out very similar to yesterday with very warm, humid, and breezy conditions. A few showers look possible but rain chances should only increase to 20%.

Temperatures are starting the day in the mid-70s along with humid conditions. Southerly winds are already gusting to around 25 mph.

Temperatures will be back in the mid-80s this afternoon under another partly sunny sky. Acadiana could see a few showers too.

Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front stalls out across Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely into Friday morning with a very low risk for severe weather and heavy rains.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

