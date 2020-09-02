More of the Same Weather for Acadiana, Hot and Mostly Quiet

The weather from Tuesday is repeated today. A very warm and very humid morning will be followed by a hot and steamy afternoon. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 80s, highs this afternoon are expected back to near 93°. The heat index will run around 102-108° for much of the area. Another Heat Advisory is in place for the western parishes of Acadiana.

We’re not expecting any showers or storms today as rain chances stay minimal for the rest of the work week. Skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds.

