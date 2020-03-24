1  of  2
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions
More of the Same…Warm, Humid, and Breezy with a Few Showers Today

Overall, your Tuesday weather will be very similar to Monday’s weather in Acadiana. Temperatures this morning are back in the upper 60s to lower 70s but there is a little but more fog across the area. Very warm, humid, and breezy weather is expected for the afternoon as temps climb into the lower 80s along with a strong south wind. Skies remain partly sunny and a few showers are still possible during the second half of the day. Even hotter weather is coming for the end of the week.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

