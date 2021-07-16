More of the Same Summer Weather Continues Through Weekend

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather Acadiana has seen for much of this past workweek will continue this Friday and throughout the weekend.

A few isolated showers are moving through the southern parts of Acadiana this morning. Another round of scattered storms is expected for the entire area during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will increase to 40-50%.

There won’t be a change to the summer heat and humidity today or this weekend. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-70s with highs later today reaching the lower 90s. If you don’t see any rainfall the heat index could stay in the lower 100s through the second part of the day.

The weather we see today will repeat throughout the entire weekend with more afternoon storms and heat. Rain chances may come down slightly Sunday but not by much to make a difference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Abbeville

78°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar