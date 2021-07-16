More of the Same Summer Weather Continues Through Weekend

The weather Acadiana has seen for much of this past workweek will continue this Friday and throughout the weekend.





A few isolated showers are moving through the southern parts of Acadiana this morning. Another round of scattered storms is expected for the entire area during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will increase to 40-50%.

There won’t be a change to the summer heat and humidity today or this weekend. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-70s with highs later today reaching the lower 90s. If you don’t see any rainfall the heat index could stay in the lower 100s through the second part of the day.

The weather we see today will repeat throughout the entire weekend with more afternoon storms and heat. Rain chances may come down slightly Sunday but not by much to make a difference.