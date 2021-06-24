More of the Same Heat and Storms this Thursday

The same weather from yesterday is expected this Thursday as the weather pattern remains stagnant.

More areas of fog are developing on this very warm and muggy morning. A few spots could see visibility drop below 1 mile before improving after 8:00am. Only a spotty shower or two is expected this morning but another round of scattered storms should push through the area during the afternoon hours.

Similar to Wednesday, rain chances will increase to 40% late this morning as the sea breeze works northward. A few storms could produce heavy rains that lead to localized flooding.

Fog

Abbeville

78°F Fog Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Opelousas

77°F Fog Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Breaux Bridge

76°F Fog Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

New Iberia

78°F Fog Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

