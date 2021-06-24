More of the Same Heat and Storms this Thursday

The same weather from yesterday is expected this Thursday as the weather pattern remains stagnant.





More areas of fog are developing on this very warm and muggy morning. A few spots could see visibility drop below 1 mile before improving after 8:00am. Only a spotty shower or two is expected this morning but another round of scattered storms should push through the area during the afternoon hours.

Similar to Wednesday, rain chances will increase to 40% late this morning as the sea breeze works northward. A few storms could produce heavy rains that lead to localized flooding.