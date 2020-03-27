The early taste of summer continues for Acadiana today and rolls into the weekend. High temperatures this afternoon and Saturday are expected to reach the upper 80s. The heat index could near 90° for some areas. The record high for Lafayette on this date is 87° and that was set back in 1910. Sunshine stays abundant this Friday but clouds should increase tomorrow. A weak cold front will move through Acadiana Saturday night, bringing the possibility of isolated rain for the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. This cold front should bring in slightly cooler weather for the second half of the weekend.
More Near Record Heat Today and Tomorrow, Changes Coming Sunday
Abbeville73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent