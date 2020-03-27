More Near Record Heat Today and Tomorrow, Changes Coming Sunday

1  of  3
Local
The early taste of summer continues for Acadiana today and rolls into the weekend. High temperatures this afternoon and Saturday are expected to reach the upper 80s. The heat index could near 90° for some areas. The record high for Lafayette on this date is 87° and that was set back in 1910. Sunshine stays abundant this Friday but clouds should increase tomorrow. A weak cold front will move through Acadiana Saturday night, bringing the possibility of isolated rain for the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. This cold front should bring in slightly cooler weather for the second half of the weekend.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

