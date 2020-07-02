More Hot and Hazy Weather Today as Saharan Dust Sits Over Acadiana





The hazy, hot, and muggy weather from yesterday repeats again for today as more Saharan Dust sits over the Gulf Coast. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s, by the afternoon highs are expected to near 93°. The muggy air will push heat index values back into the low 100s!

Rain chances should remain slim as skies will continue to look hazy across Acadiana. The highest concentration of Saharan dust will linger over the region today and then will subside tomorrow. Any sensitive groups with asthma or allergies should avoid prolonged periods of time outside.