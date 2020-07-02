Breaking News
Lafayette mayor-president announces the removal of Confederate monument
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

More Hot and Hazy Weather Today as Saharan Dust Sits Over Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The hazy, hot, and muggy weather from yesterday repeats again for today as more Saharan Dust sits over the Gulf Coast. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s, by the afternoon highs are expected to near 93°. The muggy air will push heat index values back into the low 100s!

Rain chances should remain slim as skies will continue to look hazy across Acadiana. The highest concentration of Saharan dust will linger over the region today and then will subside tomorrow. Any sensitive groups with asthma or allergies should avoid prolonged periods of time outside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
76°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar