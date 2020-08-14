More Heat, More Sct’d Storms Today… Isolated Rain Likely this Weekend

8/14/2020 UPDATE:Tropical Storm Josephine has weakened a little this morning with wind speeds down to 40 mph as it is located just east of the Lesser Antilles. Josephine is not expected to strengthen much over the next several days, in fact, the National Hurricane Center forecast cone never shows this system becoming a hurricane. A hard turn to the north should happen early next week as Joesphine will begin to weaken and dissolve. This system does not pose a threat to the U.S.

8/13/2020 UPDATE:Tropical Depression 11 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Josephine with wind speeds at 45 mph this morning. The latest forecast cone from the NHC expects Josephine to strengthen further before weakening early next week. Models continue to show Josephine making a more northerly turn in the coming days where it will reach an area that is less conducive for strengthening. Impacts to the U.S. look unlikely and the chance for this system to reach the Gulf looks even slimmer.