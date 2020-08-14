More Heat, More Sct’d Storms Today… Isolated Rain Likely this Weekend

Thursday’s weather is repeated for your Friday. A warm and mostly quiet morning will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon filled with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could produce heavy rains as rain chances increase to 40% for the afternoon and evening hours. The summer heat and humidity continues regardless as highs reach the low to mid-90s today and this weekend.
Rain chances should decrease slightly Saturday and Sunday but still plan on isolated showers and storms each day. Heat Index values are expected to stay around 102° to 108° for much of Acadiana each afternoon.