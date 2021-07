Rain chances will run a little higher this Thursday for Acadiana compared to yesterday as the summer heat and humidity rolls on.





A few showers are moving through coastal parishes this morning before scattered storms develop for all of Acadiana this afternoon. Rain chances are expected to run around 40% to 50% today, mostly during the afternoon hours.

No changes with the heat and humidity will be felt today, High temperatures return into the lower 90s as the heat index pushes into the low 100s.