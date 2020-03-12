A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of Acadiana this Thursday morning until 10:00 am. Visibility could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less in some areas. Otherwise, the weather should be very similar to yesterday. A mild and foggy morning will be followed by a spring-like afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s under partly sunny skies as rain chances stay near 0%. More fog could develop tonight with lows back in the mid 60s.
More Fog this Morning with Another Spring-Like Afternoon Ahead
Abbeville67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous