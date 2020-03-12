More Fog this Morning with Another Spring-Like Afternoon Ahead

Live Now
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of Acadiana this Thursday morning until 10:00 am. Visibility could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less in some areas. Otherwise, the weather should be very similar to yesterday. A mild and foggy morning will be followed by a spring-like afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s under partly sunny skies as rain chances stay near 0%. More fog could develop tonight with lows back in the mid 60s.

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

