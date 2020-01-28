Fog is an issue again this morning for Acadiana as temperatures sit in the mid 40s. A chilly and sunny morning will be followed by a cloudy and cool afternoon as rain chances increase for the area. Scattered showers look likely late this afternoon, evening, and throughout tonight. No severe weather is expected nor are we forecasting any flash flooding.
More Fog this Morning, Showers Become Likely Late in the Day
