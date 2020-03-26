More Fog this Morning, Near Record Heat Coming this Afternoon

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) - Residents living in the area northeast of Attakpas Drive and north of Prudhomme Lane in Opelousas are currently without water due to a main break.

Mayor Julius Alsandor tells News 10 that crews are on the scene fixing the break, and a water boil advisory has been issued for that area once repairs are complete and water is restored.

Affected residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute before consumption.

The advisory will be lifted once clean water samples are cleared by DHH.