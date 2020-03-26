More Fog this Morning, Near Record Heat Coming this Afternoon

1  of  2
Temperatures are slightly cooler this Thursday morning as much of Acadiana sees the mid to upper 60s. Fog is more widespread and thicker to start the day because of the slightly cooler temps in place. Some areas could see visibility drop below one mile. After the mild and foggy morning, Acadiana will deal with near record highs during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s. The record high for Lafayette is 88° and that was set back in 1907. Also, skies will remain mostly sunny today with no threat for rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

