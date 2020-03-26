Temperatures are slightly cooler this Thursday morning as much of Acadiana sees the mid to upper 60s. Fog is more widespread and thicker to start the day because of the slightly cooler temps in place. Some areas could see visibility drop below one mile. After the mild and foggy morning, Acadiana will deal with near record highs during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s. The record high for Lafayette is 88° and that was set back in 1907. Also, skies will remain mostly sunny today with no threat for rain.
More Fog this Morning, Near Record Heat Coming this Afternoon
Abbeville66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent