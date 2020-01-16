Live Now
More Dense Fog this Morning, Sct’d Rain Expected Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Acadiana is dealing with another foggy and mild morning this Thursday. In fact, I think this is the thickest fog the area has seen all week. Dense Fog Advisory runs until 10:00am for all of Acadiana.

Based on models and the current weather trends I raised rain chances to 40% as scattered showers and storms look possible today. Rain chances are highest later this morning and throughout the second half of the day as we stay unseasonably warm with temps in the mid 70s. A slight cool down will happen tonight and fog should NOT be an issue for Acadiana.

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

