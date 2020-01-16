More Dense Fog this Morning, Sct’d Rain Expected Today

Acadiana is dealing with another foggy and mild morning this Thursday. In fact, I think this is the thickest fog the area has seen all week. Dense Fog Advisory runs until 10:00am for all of Acadiana.

Based on models and the current weather trends I raised rain chances to 40% as scattered showers and storms look possible today. Rain chances are highest later this morning and throughout the second half of the day as we stay unseasonably warm with temps in the mid 70s. A slight cool down will happen tonight and fog should NOT be an issue for Acadiana.