Wednesday is off to another foggy and warm start across Acadiana. In fact, there is a new Dense Fog Advisory for many parishes until 10:00am. Visibility will run around 1/4 of a mile for much of the morning hours. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to be near-record breaking as they climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s along with humid conditions. Rain chances stay at 20% as the skies will be a mix of clouds with some sunshine.
More Dense Fog this Morning, Near Record Heat Later On
