Dense fog is widespread across Acadiana this morning as visibility is dropping to 1/4 of a mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 am this morning. Besides the fog, it’s another chilly morning as temperatures are sitting in the lower 40s.

A foggy and chilly morning will be followed by another sunny and warm afternoon for Acadiana. Highs this afternoon will run well above normal as they near 70°.