More Beautiful Weather Today, Tracking Strong Storms for Wednesday Morning

The perfect mid-spring weather continues this Monday. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s will be followed by a comfortably warm and sunny afternoon. High temps are expected to only reach the lower 70s.

We are tracking the next storm threat for Acadiana along with another low risk to see severe weather. Showers and storms are looking likely Wednesday morning. The NAM-NEST model (shown below) showcases a strong line of storms moving into Lafayette at approximately 7:00 am Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in the Marginal to Slight Risk outlook. Damaging winds will be the primary threat from this disturbance but tornadoes and large hail are possible too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

