More Beautiful Weather Today, Tracking Strong Storms for Wednesday Morning

The perfect mid-spring weather continues this Monday. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s will be followed by a comfortably warm and sunny afternoon. High temps are expected to only reach the lower 70s.

We are tracking the next storm threat for Acadiana along with another low risk to see severe weather. Showers and storms are looking likely Wednesday morning. The NAM-NEST model (shown below) showcases a strong line of storms moving into Lafayette at approximately 7:00 am Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in the Marginal to Slight Risk outlook. Damaging winds will be the primary threat from this disturbance but tornadoes and large hail are possible too.