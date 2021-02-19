More Arctic Air Today but Warmer Weather Returns this Weekend

The arctic cold air is here for another day in Acadiana. Wind chills this Friday morning are in the teens to lower 20s. We can’t rule out a few remaining icy spots on elevated roads in northern Acadiana but any leftover ice will melt today.

Sunshine is back in Acadiana but the weather remains cold and breezy for the afternoon. Highs temperatures will only reach the mid-40s as wind chills should stay in the 30s. Most of Acadiana will deal with another hard freeze tonight but this should be the last one for at least the next week. Could be the last one until next winter.

A warming trend commences this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-50s under sunny skies. A hard freeze is not expected Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s! Clouds should increase Sunday and a few showers look possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

