(KLFY) — Most of Acadiana has now opted out of the State Fire Marshal’s burn ban, after recent decisions by Iberia, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes.

They join Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline and St. Mary parishes, which opted out previously.

The burn ban was originally issued for the entire state on Aug. 25 by the State Fire Marshal, and was modified on Sept. 29 to allow individual parishes to opt out.

This was the second time St. Landry has opted out. Previously, the parish decided to lift its ban immediately after the modification allowed it, but re-issued it after a large brush fire that started Oct. 4.

