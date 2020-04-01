Month-long curfew imposed in Opelousas due to coronavirus

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Authorities will enforce a curfew beginning Tuesday and lasting for one month to limit non-essential movement during a month-long community quarantine to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will be imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Tuesday, March 31 and lasting until Thursday, April 30, 2020, Police Chief Martin McClendon announced.

All businesses within the city of Opelousas, with the exception of hospitals or private ambulance services, will also be required to close at 9 p.m. and cannot reopen until 6 a.m., McClendon said.

Gas stations will be allowed to remain opened provided customers use self-service pumps with their credit or debit cards.