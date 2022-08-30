BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Office of Public Health has monkeypox vaccines available at its parish health units.

Louisiana has identified 174 cases of monkeypox in Louisiana residents since the start of the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak. In the Acadiana region alone, 9 cases have been identified to date.

“With the rising cases of monkeypox in our state, we want people who are at risk to know that we have vaccines available at our parish health units,” said Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski. “Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to help protect themselves and their loved ones. All you have to do is call to make an appointment.”

Those that meet vaccine eligibility are encouraged to make an appointment at one of the following locations by going to ldh.la.gov/phu or calling 211:

Acadia Parish Health Unit

Acadiana Cares

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

Iberia Parish Health Unit

Lafayette Parish Health Unit

Lafayette Foundation Clinic

Ochsner Lafayette General Infectious Disease Clinic

St. Landry Parish Health Unit

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

Vermilion Parish Health Unit

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

Gay, bisexual, other (cis or trans) men who have sex with men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND

Have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in last 14 days or

Have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days

Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days

Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness caused by a virus not commonly seen in the United States, that is spread through close physical contact. The disease can make you sick, including a possibly painful rash, which may look like bumps on your skin, blisters or ulcers. Some people have a flu-like illness before they develop a rash.