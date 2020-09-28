Monitoring the Caribbean Sea for Tropical Development

Over the next week, we will need to keep a close eye on the Caribbean Sea for tropical development. Models are showing a broad area of low pressure forming over the western Caribbean in the coming days. If this happens, further development and organization will be possible with this disturbance. The National Hurricane Center has a low chance of 30% for development over the next 5 days.

It is way too early in the forecasting period to know if any system will actually form or what impacts it may bring to the Caribbean or even the United States. We are in the “wait and see” stage. There are some models that point to a tropical system entering the Gulf over the next 1-2 weeks.