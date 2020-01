UPDATE: The mobile home was removed and the roadway has re-opened.

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a mobile home stuck in the ditch on Main Highway and Preston Broussard Road.

The incident happened during transport and no injuries are reported.

Deputies say the roadway is shut down while crews work to remove it safely from the ditch.

Motorist should find an alternate route.