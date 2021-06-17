MLK Recreation center pool to reopen next week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — After being closed last year because of the pandemic, the Martin Luther King Recreation Center swimming pool will reopen to the public next week, according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

“We’re coming off a year of no activity and are eager to have the kids back this summer,” Acting Parks and Recreation Director Hollis Conway said. “There’s a huge demand for it, and we’re excited to reopen one of our pools on the Northside.”

Pool hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Admission is $4 for 17 and younger and $6 for 18 and older.

The O.J. Mouton Swimming Pool at the Domingue Recreation Center and the Girard Park Swimming Pool need major repairs and remain closed. Long-term plans include reopening both pools when the repairs are complete.

