MLK Day of Service: Events happening in Lafayette

Local
The life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior will be celebrated throughout the weekend around Acadiana.

On Saturday, the MLK Jr. holiday committee hosted a musical extravaganza and youth pageant.

The annual Martin Luther King holiday parade will roll through the streets of Lafayette on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at the MLK Center on Cora Street and roll down Willow Street.

The parade will end at the Clifton Chenier Center near the Thruway.

Monday, January 20, 2020 begins with a flag raising ceremony at the King Center at 8:30 a.m.

A luncheon is scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

The events will conclude with a program at 6 p.m. where Rev. Nelson P. Rivers, III Pastor Charity Missionary Baptist Church, is the guest speaker.


