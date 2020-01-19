MLK Day of Service: Events happening in Lafayette

The life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior will be celebrated throughout the weekend around Acadiana.

On Saturday, the MLK Jr. holiday committee hosted a musical extravaganza and youth pageant.

The annual Martin Luther King holiday parade will roll through the streets of Lafayette on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at the MLK Center on Cora Street and roll down Willow Street.

The parade will end at the Clifton Chenier Center near the Thruway.

Monday, January 20, 2020 begins with a flag raising ceremony at the King Center at 8:30 a.m.

A luncheon is scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

The events will conclude with a program at 6 p.m. where Rev. Nelson P. Rivers, III Pastor Charity Missionary Baptist Church, is the guest speaker.



