Misty this Morning, Cold and Breezy Today with Clearing Skies

Much quieter weather is back in Acadiana this Tuesday along with much colder conditions. This morning we are seeing temperatures in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s along with a few pockets of mist. Skies should slowly clear through the morning, leading to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon as highs struggle back into the lower 50s. Breezy conditions will remain through the entire day as north winds gust to around 30-35 mph.