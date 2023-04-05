LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadiana is no stranger to natural disasters, and neighboring states have come to the rescue repeatedly. Now, KLFY News 10 and Catholic Charities of Acadiana are partnering to start to Mississippi Tornado Relief Drive.

The tornados that ripped through Central Mississippi less than two weeks ago were the deadliest since 2011. The town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi has a population of about 1,800 people. The town reports the loss of at least 400 homes.

Today, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be accepting donations at their warehouse at 403 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. All donations will be loaded on to a truck and on the way to Central Mississippi tomorrow morning.

Residents of Mississippi have asked for specific items:

Diapers

Non-perishable food items

Paper towels

Toilet tissue

Personal hygiene items

Tarps (20′ x 50′ or greater)

Flashlights

If you cannot make it to Catholic Charities today, there will be other opportunities to help the residents of Mississippi as relief efforts continue.