SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s help finding a missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since March 9, according to SPD.

Ella Goodie, of Scott, was last seen driving her 2012 Audi Q5 (pictured below) on I-10 W. toward Texas. The license plate number is NRN6551.

Goodie is described as a Black female, 5’3 in height, weighing approximately 168 lbs. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding Goodie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337)233-3715 or your local law enforcement agency.