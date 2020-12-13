Missing teen last seen in her Morgan City home

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A teenage girl last seen at her home in Morgan City on Saturday is missing.
Yackelyn Gomez is 16-years-old, 4’3” and approximately 110 pounds with dark colored hair, police say.
She was reported missing at 7:00 p.m. Saturday by family and police say they are unsure if Gomez has left the Morgan City area, or what she was wearing at the time she left home.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Morgan City Police or call 9-1-1.
Tipsters also can leave tips on our web page at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to our Facebook Messenger.