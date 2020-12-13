Missing teen last seen in her Morgan City home

(KLFY)- Late Friday night, the Brown family woke to up their Carencro home of almost eight years engulfed in flames.

“If I'd stay asleep, we would have been killed. God woke me up, I’m grateful.”

Pat Brown says he was not home with his family at the time but remembers the terrifying phone call telling him to hurry home.

“I was flying down 49 trying to make it to my family, to see if they were good because to lose someone is not an option.”

Despite the hardships 2020 throws their way, the Brown family says together they will get through this.

"We have been through a lot in 2020, trying to avoid the virus. I lost a brother. We lost other family members. God will pull us through.”

Although they lost most possessions, the Brown family says they didn't lose everything.

“I have a lot of memories. People gave me things I saved in a china cabinet that is all gone, but the memories are there.”

As the holiday season continues, they say it’s not about the material things but rather the people they are surrounded by.

“Holidays are not without family. That is all we need.”

