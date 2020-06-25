Missing person investigation underway in Evangeline Parish after welfare concern

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 47-year-old man.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, EPSO deputies were dispatched to 1000 block Robert F. Kennedy Street in reference to a welfare concern.

Daniel Young Jr.’s sister reported she “was concerned for her brother” whom she last spoke to on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

On Thursday, detectives spoke with Young’s girlfriend on who said Young left their residence in a gray four-door crew cab GMC Sierra pick-up truck on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1 a.m.

According to authorities, the vehicle has three aftermarket rim and tires on it with the fourth being an unmatched spare tire and rim, the release stated. It is also believed that the vehicle’s passenger side window is either broken or missing, the sheriff’s office said.

Young was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with an orange stripe near the pocket or along the sides of the shorts. He also had on a white t-shirt.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Young, please call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161.