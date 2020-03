LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Walker Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Laci Gray left her home announced, family members say.

She 5’5 and 115 pounds with long box braids.

She may be travelling as a passenger in a white 2014 or 2015 Chevy Impala, her family said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to alert authorities.