UPDATE: Missing Crowley child returned to his mother safe and sound

UPDATE: Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said Kingston Domingue has been found and returned to his mother safe and sound thanks to “cooperative efforts of the community and the police.”

ORIGINAL POST: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police and the Crowley Police Department are looking for a 22-month-old boy who may be in imminent danger.

Kingston Domingue was last seen on Friday, June 12 at around 11 p.m. at Fat Boy Grocery on W. Second St. in Crowley. He is approximately 2’3” tall and weighs about 26 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green pajama shirt with a panda bear and black pajama pants with motorcycles on them. Domingue is autistic and non-verbal and also has a medical condition that requires daily treatments.

Gerald Robinson is a suspect and is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Kingston Domingue. Robinson is a 41-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is possibly driving a blue four-door sedan, unknown make or model.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.