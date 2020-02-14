Live Now
Missing Alexandria man last seen in Lafayette, suffers from dementia

James Gunnells Jr

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Alexandria man who abandoned his car near Morse and who was last seen in Lafayette.

James Gunnells, Jr., originally went missing from an assisted living home in Alexandria on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He was originally bound for Walmart but did not return. Surveillance video instead captured Gunnells in Lafayette on Thursday, Feb. 13. Earlier this morning (Feb. 14), Acadia Parish officials found his vehicle abandoned in a field road off Blue Jay Road in Morse.

Gunnells reportedly suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing black pants and a charcoal gray hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8772.

