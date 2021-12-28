Missing 2-year-old found safe at St. Martin Parish camp, child’s father faces cruelty to juvenile charge

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Missing two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth was found safe, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.

EFPSO said the child’s father, Orin Hollingsworth, has been arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

Authorities said Carson and Orin were found at a camp in St. Martin Parish.

Sheriff Travis said the child will be reunited with his mother.

Agencies involved in the investigation include East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshal Service, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Zachary Police Department, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be shared at a later time.