Missing 16-year-old last seen near Acadiana High School in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Monday near Acadiana High School.

Courtland Ramsey is 6’tall, weighs 185 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

He left home on foot wearing a white Marvel t-shirt, flannel shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.