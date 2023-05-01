LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is calling on the public to help find a missing girl.

Angie Meja, 12 who was last seen Monday in the 1300 block of Roper Road, authorities said.

She is 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes and detectives say she may already be in the Baton Rouge area.

If you see Angie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.