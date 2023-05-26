BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – As of today, no one has stepped forward to claim a $1 million Louisiana Lottery Mega Millions prize won on Dec. 20, 2022. The winning ticket was purchased at Ab Food Mart on Jonesboro Road in West Monroe and is set to expire June 18, 2023.

The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win $1 million. The winning numbers for the Dec. 20 drawing were 03-04-33-36-52 and the Mega Ball number was 17.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business on Friday, June 16 due to June 18 falling on a weekend. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Mega Millions prizes greater than $510,000 must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which by statute is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.