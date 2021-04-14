Military plaques stolen from graves in Acadia Parish, sheriff’s office seeking help

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Military plaques recognizing veterans’ service were stolen from eight graves in Acadia Parish, the sheriff’s office said.

Since March, six plaques were removed from Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley and two were taken from St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

“Members of our military serve to protect and defend the freedoms of America,” Gibson said.

“Help us bring these people to justice and preserve the memory of our military heroes.”

It costs $1,500 to replace each plaque, Gibson said

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337-789-8477 or use the P3 app to report a tip.

Callers can receive a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.