Mild Morning, Hot and More Humid Later with a Few Showers Possible

Acadiana is off to another comfortably mild start with much of the area seeing temperatures back in the mid to upper 60s along with low humidity levels. Unfortunately, the humidity will slowly make a comeback today and tonight as we have another hot afternoon across the area. Highs are expected to be back in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Similar to yesterday, we will see a few showers during the afternoon but this will be a chance for all of Acadiana.

Clear

Abbeville

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

