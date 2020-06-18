Acadiana is off to another comfortably mild start with much of the area seeing temperatures back in the mid to upper 60s along with low humidity levels. Unfortunately, the humidity will slowly make a comeback today and tonight as we have another hot afternoon across the area. Highs are expected to be back in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Similar to yesterday, we will see a few showers during the afternoon but this will be a chance for all of Acadiana.
Mild Morning, Hot and More Humid Later with a Few Showers Possible
Abbeville77°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley78°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia77°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. Low 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent