Mike Barras, former KLFY vice president and general manager, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Former KLFY vice president and general manager, Mike Barras, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was 80 years old.

Barras was a native of St. Martinville and broadcaster who started his career as a photographer at KLFY in 1961.

He worked his way up to become the general sales manager before being promoted to the top spot as the president/general manager in 2000.

His career was marked by successful community programming and events he helped to establish, the most notable being KLFY’s annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon.

He served on numerous professional boards and organizations as part of his commitment to his community.

Barras spent more than half a century here at KLFY before retiring in 2014.

He became a legendary figure at KLFY, in Acadiana and throughout the broadcasting industry.

