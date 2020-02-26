Meth ‘epidemic’ growing in Acadia Parish, according to Sheriff

Live Now
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says methamphetamine is becoming a growing issue in the parish.

“This epidemic has taken over communities all over our nation and is no stranger to Acadia Parish,” said Gibson.

Gibson explains that meth is a synthetic chemical which is manufactured with various forms of amphetamine to boost the potency. He says common cold medicines are often used as the basis for its production and that it’s cooked with added chemicals such as battery acid, drain cleaner, antifreeze and other dangerous chemicals.

“Our agency, as well as many other agencies, are dealing with a growing use of meth in our area, said Gibson, “The addiction is strong and the cost is cheap compared to other drugs, making it popular.”

Gibson says meth labs are considered to be explosive and are operated by people who are normally under the influence of the narcotic, which makes the use of a homemade lab extremely dangerous.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has had multiple meth-related arrests recently.

Those include:

  • Crystal Dogua, 34, Rayne: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Leeward Meche, Jr., 45, Church Point: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Joseph Romero, 52, Rayne: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Adderall
  • Keith Vincent, 41, Eunice: PWITD Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana
  • Waylon Chaisson, 41, Crowley: Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • William Reynolds, 59, Iota: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Sarah Doucet, 30, Crowley: Distribution of Methamphetamine

