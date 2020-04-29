Bishop Douglas Deshotel gives message on state’s ‘stay-at-home’ order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The following is a message from Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel on Louisiana’s stay-at-home order extension:

“My dear brothers and sisters of the Diocese of Lafayette. On Monday, April 27, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he was extending the ‘stay at home’ order for the State of Louisiana to May 15.

On the advice of medical and professional advisors, a consistent downward trend is needed before starting the Phase One period of gradually allowing groups to gather.

If that downward trend happens, we hope to begin slowly gathering to celebrate public Masses again.

I wanted to address all of you to let you know of plans that are being made should that opening occur on May 15. I know it has been difficult for all you to be without public celebration of the Eucharist.

It has been necessary to halt the rapid spread of the virus that has brought so much suffering. All of the priests who serve in our parishes have been working hard to provide the spiritual nourishment that you desire while at the same time ensuring the safety of all, through livestreamed Masses and Rosaries and drive-through confessions, and we are grateful for their dedication.

The dispensation from the Sunday Mass Obligation is extended to all for the time being. After public Masses resume, I will allow your attendance at a weekday Mass to fulfill your Sunday Mass devotion. This will lessen the crowd on Sunday.

If you are vulnerable because of age, 65 or older, or previous medical condition, you should stay home until the pandemic has subsided and your dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation will continue.“