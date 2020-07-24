Memory of Mayci Breaux, Grand Theater shooting victim, lives on through scholarship five years later

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five years ago on July 23, 2015, two women lost their lives and nine others were injured when a gunman opened fire in the Grand Theater on Johnston St.

Jillian Johnson, 33, was shot and died at the hospital.

Mayci Breaux, 21, died at the theater.

After their deaths, an anonymous donor in Mississippi donated $100 to the Lafayette General Foundation, and Breaux’s family started the Mayci Breaux Scholarship.

“We’ve been able to establish this with her family so that we can keep her legacy alive,” Executive Director of the Lafayette General Foundation Nancy Broadhurst said.

Breaux’s friends and family say she was bright and softhearted.

She had just graduated from Louisiana State University at Eunice and was on the road to becoming a radiology technologist, but her dreams were cut short on July 23, 2015, when a gunman took her life.

“Today is the anniversary of her death, so we thought it was appropriate to launch the scholarship application announcement today,” Broadhurst added.

The Mayci Breaux Scholarship is for students pursuing their dreams of becoming radiology technologists just like Mayci.

Each year the scholarship winners are announced on her birthday, September 25.

“We honor Mayci, and we continue to honor all of the victims that were in that shooting. It was just a really sad and tragic day, but I’m happy that we have been able to find a way to continue to keep her memory alive,” Broadhurst told News 10.

Students can apply for the Mayci Breaux Scholarship here.

To apply, students must attend a university in Louisiana, be studying radiology technology and have at 3.5 GPA or greater.

Breaux’s mom says she says she wants people to know that her family is doing fine and that Mayci is missed by many.