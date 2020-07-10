Melville’s new administration learns the town hasn’t paid taxes in five years

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- Melville is facing some issues with the IRS.

Residents are concerned that the town may turn into a ghost town, however, city officials are saying there isn’t anything to worry about.

Recently, newly elected officials discovered the city taxes haven’t been paid in over 5 years. Now, the IRS is knocking at the city door, asking for the money to be paid.

The city doesn’t have the money to pay the IRS. The council and mayor are confident they can pay the outstanding balance of over $110,000 through a payment plan over time.

A lean hasn’t been placed on city owned properties yet.

Mayor Velma Hendrix says she wasn’t prepared for this when she was elected, however, she isn’t going to give up.

Council members are asking for help to pay the taxes from both community members and state representatives.