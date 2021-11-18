Meet Your Neighbor: Wealth Wednesday

(KLFY) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an 86 million dollar investment toward improving equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing, and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. Over $520,000 has been allocated to the state of Louisiana.

“Regardless of where they live, their race, ethnicity or gender, or the size of the town in which they live, all people must have access to good jobs, decent housing, clean water, and good job opportunities,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.