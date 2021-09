JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) -- A man was arrested in Jennings after witnesses said he was trying to steal catalytic converters off cars. He was later released on a summons to appear because there was not enough space for him at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

On September 27, 2021, officers responded to an address on Gallup Street in reference to citizens having restrained a subject who was attempting to steal catalytic converters off of vehicles.