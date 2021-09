CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) -- The Crowley Police Department responded to a local elementary school early Wednesday morning after a janitor who was opening the school found damage to school property as well as blood around the gym area.

At approximately 5:19 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Eastern Ave. in Crowley. When they arrived, they were advised that the janitor encountered the suspect in the gym area, but by the time officers located the janitor, the suspect had fled.